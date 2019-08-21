Injuries mount up for Luton as Cranie suffers suspected ligament damage

Luton’s injury worries are beginning to mount after boss Graeme Jones revealed defender Martin Cranie suffered suspected medial ligament damage during last night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 32-year-old went down after 14 minutes of the second period when clearing the ball, eventually stretchered off with Luke Bolton coming on.

Jones had already been forced into two changes prior to kick-off because of injury, with Dan Potts and Callum McManaman absent.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I think he’s (Cranie) damaged his medial (ligament), so we’ve lost Dan Potts and Martin Cranie in the last few days.

“That’s football sometimes and it’s another opportunity for other players.

“He (Potts) just felt his groin a little bit after Saturday, so we’re hoping to look after him during the week and hopefully he’ll be available for Saturday.

“He (McManaman) felt his hamstring after the weekend.

“It was a ball over the top that he reached for an just tweaked it a little bit but, again, we’re hopeful that he’s going to be available for the weekend.”

With Brendan Galloway also unavailable, it meant Aston Villa loan signing James Bree made his full league debut at left back, as Jones added: “He has played that before but Brendan Galloway was feeling his knee and Dan Potts was feeling his groin so we had to adapt.

“I thought he adaptable really well and did well in the game.

He’s an intelligent footballer. He reads the game very well and technically he’s really secure in possession.”