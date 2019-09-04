International break has come at the wrong time for Town boss

Town chief Graeme Jones feels the international break has come at the wrong time for his side after they made it three wins in a week on Saturday.

The Hatters beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road to back up victories over Barnsley and Cardiff City, but now have to wait until Saturday, September 14 for their next match, a trip to QPR.

Jones said: “I want to keep playing, we’re winning games, we’ve got impetus, we’ve got momentum, so I’d like to be playing in three days time.

“But I don’t plan the fixtures, other people do, we’ll have to get on with it.”

Town midfielder Andrew Shinnie doesn’t mind the respite after Town played eight games in August though, as he said: “You want to keep playing when you’re winning, but it will be good to get a little rest.

“We worked really hard in pre-season, there’s been a lot of games, we’ll get a bit of time off and then we’ll work hard building up to QPR.

“We’re going into that full of confidence, so it’s 50/50, you do want to play again, but it will be good to get refreshed in the legs a bit.”