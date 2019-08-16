Ipswich investigate alleged racist chants during Luton match

Ipswich Town have confirmed they received allegations of racist chanting during their 3-1 defeat at Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

The Tractor Boys were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after goals from Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee and Andrew Shinnie on target, with over 1,000 visiting fans travelling to Kenilworth Road.

It has since been alleged that a small group of Ipswich supporters sang racist songs in the direction of Luton's followers during the game, although nothing has been reported to the Hatters.

Ipswich secretary Stuart Hayton told the club's official website: "The facts confirm that our supporters are among the best behaved in the country and have been for many years.

"That said, we have been informed of alleged racist chants made by a small number of our fans at Kenilworth Road and we are working with Luton on what is an on-going matter.

"We have shown in the past that we will act strongly against anyone found to have conducted themselves in an offensive or anti-social manner both at games and with comments on social media, and that will remain the club's policy."