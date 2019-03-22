Isted impressing as Luton keeper battle hots up

Luton keeper James Shea praised the impact that youngster Harry Isted has had since coming into the first team squad this season.

The 22-year-old, who was with Southampton and Stoke City earlier in his career, made his debut for the club in the Checkatrade Trophy this season and has been on the bench in recent months with Marek Stech out injured.

Now Stech, who played 42 times last season as Town won promotion to League One, is nearing full fitness once more, Shea said: “Harry’s been brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

"Every day in training, he’s probably the best goalkeeper in training, I’m not going to lie, he’s been unbelievable in training.

"He’s pushing us, we’re all pushing each other, we all want to play, we all want to be the number one.

“Stechy was number one, he’s coming back now, he wants to be back playing, so we’re all pushing each other.

"It’s only a good thing for the club to have goalkeepers that are pushing and fighting to play."