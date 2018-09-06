Isted rues missing out on a debut clean sheet for Luton

Hatters keeper Harry Isted couldn’t hide his disappointment at not being able to keep a clean sheet during his first team debut for the club on Tuesday night.

Up against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s, it looked like the 21-year-old would mark his first start with a shut out as Town went 2-0 up through Jorge Grant late on.

But with just four minutes remaining, Isted was beaten by Aaron Connolly’s close range header, as he said: “I desperately wanted that clean sheet, but the win’s more important.

“We had to be switched on at the back as we knew they would come out, just one ball might do us, but we dealt with it really well.”

Isted, who signed for the club in July 2017, impressed with the bits and pieces he had to do, making two fine stops from the Seagulls lively midfielder Jordan Davies.

He continued: “It was really good, I didn’t have too much to do, which is quite nice for a debut, but it was good night.

“To get a senior game was really nice and it’s always good with the fans here.”

The stopper had been given enough warning by manager Nathan Jones to prepare for the clash, while he also praised first team goalkeepers James Shea and Marek Stech for their assistance too.

He continued: “I found out last week, I got a mention of it and then yesterday when the squad was announced, I knew.

“They’ve been really supportive and have helped me out the last couple of days preparing for it as well.

“We’ve come on to our second season now, all training every day, so competition is all good, we all get on really well.”

Goalkeeping coach Kevin Dearden also got a mention from Isted as well, who said: “He’s really good, he’s helped me as well the past couple of days preparing for it as he’s seen it all, he’s helped the other two as well.”

Isted had a quiet night compared to his opposite number Jason Steele, who made a string of superb saves to prevent the hosts running riot.

On watching the ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough stopper in action, Isted added: “It was a bit frustrating as we could have been a bit more clinical, but they know that.

“First half we tried to put the game to bed, it was bit frustrating watching it as their keeper had a blinder to be fair.

“He made a lot of saves, we had 25 shots, so it was crazy.

“He stood big, he made himself big for the one on ones and he did well.”

Meanwhile, discussing the youngster’s first involvement at senior level, Jones added: “It’s good, he’s another young and that shows that he’s developing as well.”