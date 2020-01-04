Izzy Brown could return to Luton ahead of schedule

Luton have been given a boost in their hopes for survival this season with the news that Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown could return ahead of schedule.

The 22-year-old had impressed greatly during his time with Luton, scoring a first goal for the club in a starring role against Charlton Athletic, before suffering a serious hamstring injury during the 7-0 defeat at Brentford on November 30.

It was thought he would miss 10 weeks of football, ruling him out until mid-February, but Town boss Graeme Jones revealad he could be back as early as the trip to Nottingham Forest in a fortnight's time.

He said: "Izzy Brown is very close, Dan Potts is very close but obviously they haven’t played minutes.

"It’ll probably be two weeks tomorrow at Nottingham Forest, before they’re up and running to a level that you think they can compete and give some minutes on the pitch.

“The medical staff have worked really, really hard with him.

"Izzy’s committed, we’ve kept him at Luton, little bits at Chelsea and he’s totally committed to becoming robust.

"He's working hard in the gym, getting himself strong again and there’s only us that can benefit from that."

Although there was positive news regarding Brown, Jones admitted that his options for the 4-0 FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth this evening were hampered by further injuries.

He continued: "We lost Martin Cranie at the weekend, he will be touch and go for next Saturday, so he couldn’t play tonight.

"Callum (McManaman) is touch and go, he’s felt his hamstring.

"When Dan, Izzy and Martin were playing, we had enough on the pitch to win football matches.

"It has been a little bit difficult since those injuries took place."

Although Jones was impressed with the manner in which the likes of Elliot Lee, Lloyd Jones and Andrew Shinnie played at the Vitality Stadium, he is still upping his search for new signings in the transfer window.

He added: "I think we need players through the door, I’ve never hid that and I think everybody in football can see that.

"What I need to do is try to get some n, but I need to try to get everybody fit for next weekend because we’ve got some good players.

"Tonight we’ve added two or three (returning players) and we need to add two or three now, hopefully, through wheeling and dealing in the transfer market.

“We need to stick together which is not easy when you’re bottom of the Championship, keep a level head, target games and see how many points we can accumulate.

“But we have to get everybody fit as soon as we can. "