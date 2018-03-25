James makes his international debut for Ireland U18s

Luton Town youngster Jack James won his first cap for the Republic of Ireland U18s as they beat Romania in a friendly at Home Farm, Dublin this afternoon.

James, who has made one appearance for the Hatters first team, spending time on loan at Hitchin Town this term, was named in the starting line-up as two first-half goals in the space of three minutes from Conor Tee and Cieran Dunne gave Jim Crawford's side a 2-0 lead.

Romania pulled one back on the hour mark through defender Leca Maruis, but Ireland held out for an impressive win as speaking afterwards, Crawford said: "The boys worked really hard in the past few days, and did what we asked of them in the first half.

"When we went 2-0 up, I though we took our foot off the pedal and let Romania back into the game.

"There's plenty to work on ahead of the second game, but it was a very pleasing performance.

"Romania will coming into the second game knowing what we're about. They will up their level, and we'll have to match that."

The two teams meet again at the same venue on Tuesday morning, kick-off 11.30am.

Republic of Ireland: George McMahon; Jack James, James Clarke, Michael Collins, Andy Lyons; Zak O'Neill (Rory Doyle), Aaron Bolger (capt), Conor Tee (Thomas Caffrey); Cieran Dunne, Glen McAuley (JJ Kayode), Gavin Kilkenny.