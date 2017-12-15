Jarvis feels like he’s adjusting to life as a pro with Luton

Town striker Aaron Jarvis is confident he is starting to get to grips with life as a professional footballer these days.

The 19-year-old was plucked from non-league Basingstoke Town by the Hatters in August and has made two starts in the Checkatrade Trophy, netting his first goal in last week’s 4-0 win over West Ham United U21s.

“It’s a different lifestyle completely, but it’s good.” Aaron Jarvis

On his time with the club so far, Jarvis said: “It’s a much higher intensity of course, but I feel like I’ve settled in well and adjusted to the intensity and am getting used to it now.

“It’s a different lifestyle completely, but it’s good.”

It appears manager Nathan Jones has been impressed with just how the teenager has got on since arriving too, as Jarvis continued: “I’ve spoken to him and he seems happy with my progress.

“I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I’ll get a chance in the future.”

Town’s squad has a number of experienced strikers, like James Collins and Danny Hylton to help Jarvis as he takes his first steps as a pro.

On the duo’s help, he said: “Anyone can score in our team, so I’ve just got to keep learning off them, training, working hard.”

Meanwhile, the club’s chief recruitment officer Mick Harford knows a thing or two about scoring goals as well, having netted 92 times in 217 matches for the Hatters, as Jarvis added: “I look up to him and in training I’m always asking him for little tips that he can help with me with.

“He’s a good guy and has got a lot of knowledge too.”