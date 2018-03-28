Jervis confident he can break into Town’s forward line

Striker Jake Jervis is determined to play his part during Town’s run-in to what he expects will be a promotion celebration this term.

The forward has had to bide his time since arriving from Plymouth Argyle on deadline day, as after starting the first two matches, he has played just 72 minutes since.

Although James Collins and Danny Hylton are forging an excellent partnership, both nearing 20 goals each, Jervis remains confident he can get into the side, as he said: “If I didn’t think I could break into the team, I wouldn’t have come.

“So hopefully I can impact it a bit more in the last stretch to help and then going into next season, push on.

“Coming in I wasn’t really fit, and we’d had a baby as well, so that was a bit unsettling, moving about.

“Hopefully the last stretch I can help a bit more.”

Jervis gave notice of just what he can do with two excellent close-range finishes during the Hatters’ 4-3 Beds Senior Cup victory over Biggleswade Town on Monday night.

He said: “That’s something I’ve done over the last few seasons, getting in good positions, getting goals so I was happy to score it.

“The second was one of those instinct things as a striker, when the ball bounces, get your shot off early as the keeper’s not set and it ended up in the back of the net.

“It’s just minutes I need now, I’m ready to be involved for the last stretch of the season, get some goals and help the team get promoted.

“You’ve just got to let people know you’re ready whenever you’re called upon.”

Town gave themselves a huge boost going into two games in the space of four days over Easter, by ending their run of five games without a win, defeating Barnet 2-0.

However, Jervis didn’t feel the squad was getting nervous, as he added: “A lot of people from last season were getting a bit worried, but we know what squad we’ve got here.

“We’re confident we’ll get things done and hopefully win the league. It’s not as if we’re playing really bad and things aren’t going for us. It’s just one of those things when that’s your dip and you get draws, me personally I don’t think there’s much to worry about.

“We’ve got the win now, we can go on to Easter, it’s massive. If we get wins there, then it sets up the next few games as very interesting.”

“Of course, if you look how well they’ve played over the season, coming in here, watching from a distance you could see how good of a team they are, its just about getting things finished.

“That’s (winning the title) the aim and that’s always been the aim. The manager said to me, ‘the boys always wanted to win the title,’ so get promoted, win the title, is perfect.”