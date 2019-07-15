Jervis could still have a future with Luton

Luton striker Jake Jervis could still have a future at Kenilworth Road according to boss Graeme Jones.

The 27-year-old has endured a frustrating time with the club so far after signing from Plymouth Argyle on transfer deadline day back in January 2018.

He has made just two league starts, 13 appearances in total, and is yet to score for the Hatters.

Last term, Jervis was restricted to just three matches, all coming at the start of the campaign, before heading out on loan to AFC Wimbledon, where he scored twice in 30 games.

However, he has featured in both of Town's pre-season friendlies so far, scoring during Saturday's 2-1 win over Bedford Town, a neat finish as he rounded keeper Alex Bennion and then beating a covering defender stationed on the line.

Speaking about the striker, Jones said: "Everybody has got a future at the club, I treat everybody the same.

"Everybody gets the same tactical time, everybody gets the same technical time, it’s up to people to take their opportunity.

"Jake scored a really good goal, a smart finish, I thought he went round the keeper very, very well, very precise with his finish.

"Only time will tell for everybody, not just Jake Jervis."