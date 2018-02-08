Jervis knows Luton is the right place for him

New Town striker Jake Jervis was convinced he made the right decision in joining the Hatters at the second time of asking on deadline day last Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Plymouth Argyle attacker had other options available to him, as he could have stayed in League One with Walsall according to reports.

It persuaded me to maybe not take an easier route and to come here, work hard, get into the team and show what I can do. Jake Jervis

However, he headed to Kenilworth Road to complete his move for an undisclosed fee late in the day, and on why he chose Luton, Jervis said: “There were a few other things that happened in the window which made it a decision that I took my time on.

“But I think I definitely chose the right place in terms of the club, the ambition.

“It persuaded me to maybe not take an easier route and to come here, work hard, get into the team and show what I can do.

“At the start of the window I had quite a bit of interest, so it was something that developed from there.

“Coming towards the end of the window it was something where I was allowed to leave and it became more about where I was going to be.

“It wasn’t a straightforward, ‘oh, lets just go here,’ there was other clubs that probably family-wise in the country where it would be ideal.

“But I wanted to come and test myself and I think this is the right place for me.”

Jervis could have been linking up with his Town team-mates back in the summer had boss Nathan Jones got his man then but the deal didn’t materialise.

He continued: “It was something that was in the works in the summer.

“It didn’t come off, but I’m happy it has happened now and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“It was something in the summer that I didn’t take lightly.

“I thought, maybe I should have done it then, but I decided to work hard, stay in League One, and now the ambition, they’re doing great in the league, it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“It shows that they’ve done their work and followed me through progressing at Plymouth Argyle and it’s ended up a good position for myself.

“I’ve been able to come here and it’s a good opportunity.”

Dropping back into a division he spent two years trying to get out of with Arygle was no real concern to Jervis either, given that Luton have an eight point lead at the summit and are 10 ahead of Mansfield in fourth.

He said: “Not really, if you look at the position, we’re in a great position to go straight up.

“Going into next year I don’t think there’s any reason why we can’t be this end of the table from what I’ve seen from League One.”

Although Jarvis was handed a start in Town’s 1-0 win at Exeter on Saturday, he knows maintaining a place will be tough, adding: “They’re the best strikers in the league and possibly you could say League One as well. So I want to come and challenge myself and show how good I am.”