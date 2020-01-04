Jones: 4-0 scoreline flattered Bournemouth

Hatters boss Graeme Jones felt that his side's 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup this evening flattered the home side.

After conceding early on to Phillip Billing's strike, and seeing Dominic Solanke's header then ruled out for offside, Town then had the two best chances of the first period, Harry Cornick missing a one-on-one, and Alan Sheehan's penalty cannoning against the bar.

Luton were then breached three times during 15 second half minutes as the Cherries eased into round four, leaving Jones frustrated once more.

He said: "We knew Bournemouth want possession of the ball, it's very difficult to take a Premier League side on in that area, so we set up for the counter.

"We had a great chance with Harry, there’s only Harry really who can get us there, you need to score that, and then you get a second bite of the cherry with the penalty.

"Alan’s standing foot goes and we don’t score and I think that was the key moment in the game if we wanted to win it.

“I prefer to look at the first 67 minutes though because this is a Premier League side and 4-0 is a result that flatters them to an extent.

"We had chances, good opportunities to get something from the game and those moments you have to score, we didn’t and from that point on it was difficult."

Jones made nine changes to his side from the New Year's Day defeat at Millwall, as he felt the alterations paid off to an extent, adding: "We don’t have an U23s or reserve team and I’ve got a lot of good professionals who I need to find out about for the run-in.

"We’ve got 20 games left now in the Championship and tonight was an opportunity for that.,

"I still think we were competitive in the game, and think we picked up some players which is a bonus."