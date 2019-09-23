Jones admits Butterfield has been frustrated to miss out for Luton

Luton boss Graeme Jones admitted that midfielder Jacob Butterfield has been frustrated at losing his place in the starting line-up for the last two games.

The summer signing from Derby County had begun five league games in a row for the Hatters previously, scoring in the 3-1 win at former club Barnsley and catching the eye with some influential displays.

However, he was not featured since being taken off early in the second half against Huddersfield and with Town now losing their last two, against QPR and Hull City, when asked if Butterfield had been left disappointed by his omission, Jones said: “Absolutely, but that’s what you want and that’s managing a group, managing that disappointment.

“What I don’t like in players is when they use that disappointment to moan and groan, be difficult around the players, you need to keep that inside and use it in actions sometimes.

“I can see that in Jacob, he’s been doing that at Brentford (development game), he’s been doing that in training.

"If he’s selected tomorrow night (against Leicester), I would expect him to use that hurt on the football pitch as he’ll get a better level of performance.”

When asked just why Butterfield had been dropped for Chelsea loan signing Izzy Brown for the last two games, Jones continued: “I felt Izzy Brown came on against Huddersfield and changed the game, so he needed rewarding for that.

“I still think Izzy contributed, but I still think he’s getting fit.

"If you look before their first goal, we tried to make a substitution on a goal kick, the fourth official wouldn’t allow it.

“I could see energy was depleting, we needed to get Pelly (Mpanzu) on the pitch and George (Moncur) to give us a lift and by the time the ball is out of play next we’ve conceded a goal, so it’s a very, very different dynamic when they came on.

“It’s fine margins in football, as if we got Pelly on the pitch we don’t concede maybe.

"These are all little things, but Jacob Butterfield has done nothing wrong.

“Again like everyone else, we’ll assess him today and see where we are and pick a team that will be competitive against Leicester tomorrow.”