Jones admits telling Cranie 'you never score' ahead of Bees cracker

Luton chief shares joke with experienced defender before he finds the net once more

Hatters chief Graeme Jones revealed he was joking with defender Martin Cranie about his lack of goals recently before the full back volleyed in a screamer during last night’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

The 33-year-old had scored just three times in his whole career up until yesterday evening, spanning 414 games and almost 16 years, after making his debut in May 2004 for Southampton in the Premier League at Chelsea.

That day he actually did find the net at Stamford Bridge, albeit his own one, as the Saints went on to lose 4-0.

He was up and running himself five years and six clubs later, scoring on his 76th first team appearance, with the third goal for Coventry in their 3-2 win over Sheffield United during September 2009.

Another barren run of almost five years and 176 games then followed, as he grabbed his second, that for a Barnsley side also containing Luke Berry in their 2-1 win at Crewe in August 2014.

Cranie then had to wait another five years and 130 outings to find the net again, heading home a corner on his Luton debut in the season-opening 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough.

This time though he had to wait just 13 more games to register on the scoresheet again, finding the top corner after visiting keeper David Raya didn’t get enough on Berry's free kick.

Jones said: “I was having a go at him last week about 'you never score a goal,' this, that and the other.

“He’s calling himself a goalscoring defender in there (changing room) now.

“It was a well worked free kick and we are a threat from them, we’re right up there in the set-piece table.

“They were important, we knew it was an important area.

"Brentford have conceded the least amount of goals in the league, and no Izzy (Brown), no Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua), we had to have a different gameplan and that was part of it.”

Fellow defender Matty Pearson, who also has two goals to his name this term, said: "I’m claiming the assist for that as I’ve gone to head the ball, it’s gone off the back of my head and gone to him.

“That’s what we’re all there to do, we’re there to score goals and help the team and Cranes has popped up with a goal.”

Cranie, who has suffered with knee injuries this season, restricting him to just 14 appearances, was back in for his first start since New Year’s Day, on-loan Aston Villa defender James Bree dropping to the bench.

On the decision to restore him to the team, Jones added: “I made one change because Martin’s been getting there physically.

“I knew his experience would be vital, he’s a fantastic decision maker on the pitch.

"(Said) Benrahma's a winger then all of a sudden he’s a number 10 and Glen (Rea) had to take him, and he had to deal with Rico Henry coming forward.

"I thought Martin was excellent, I’m just hoping I’m in a position where I can have some players fit for the weekend (against Stoke), assess where we are physically and tactically and make sure we give the same level as we gave tonight.”