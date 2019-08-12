Jones admits there had been some interest in his squad on deadline day

Luton boss Graeme Jones admitted there had been some interest in his squad on transfer deadline day last week.

Town added three players to their ranks in James Bree, Izzy Brown and Luke Bolton, with no-one departing Kenilworth Road.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “I think we’ve had one or two sniffs, obviously I’m not at liberty to say, but one or two sniffs.

“We’re delighted that we kept them all and added to the group.”

That might change over the next few weeks with the window not closing until Monday, September 2 for clubs below League One to make transfers.

When asked if would be looking to move any of his players on, Jones added: “I’m at a phase at the minute where I’m working with everybody, everybody gets the same opportunity.

“Obviously there’s one or two people catching up physically, but I need to assess everyone.

“I’m still assessing people and then we’ll see where we are come second of September when that window closes.

“But I’ve got a good group of players, I’ve got a strong squad and we’re still working towards understanding them and getting the best out of them.

“I wouldn’t rule anyone out or anyone in, that’s how I see it.”