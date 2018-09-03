Jones admits to having a ‘little dabble’ on deadline day

Luton manager Nathan Jones admitted he had tried to sign another player late in the day before the loan window shut last Friday.

The Hatters chief added Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane to his squad, while sending out Jake Jervis and Luke Gambin to AFC Wimbledon and Crawley Town respectively.

When asked if he had tried to bring in another though, he said: “We had a little dabble. We let Luke and Jake go, that enabled us to bring in Eunan and we had a late little flurry to see if we could add something different.

“It wasn’t the case, so it wasn’t frustrating as we weren’t really looking to do that, it’s just something became available, and we might have done something late on.

“But we’re very happy with where we are. We think we’ve got real good numbers, we’ve got realistic numbers that means everyone’s competing.”

On the addition of O’Kane, who looked a class act during his 25 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, Jones added: “We know the quality he’s got.

“He’s not match fit yet, so we’ve got to get him match fit so he’s able to start and impact for long periods of time, but we knew exactly the quality we were getting when we signed Eunan O’Kane.

“We recruit players with quality, with energy, we don’t recruit big, strong strapping midfield players that are destroyers, so we have to make sure that we impose our game on teams.”