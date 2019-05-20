Jones already working closely with head of recruitment Harford

New Luton chief Graeme Jones believe he and head of recruitment Mick Harford have already struck up a good relationship.

The Hatters boss will work closely with Harford during his tenure at Kenilworth Road, particularly when the transfer window is open and new recruits are in the pipeline.

On how things are going so far, Jones, who insisted on staying in the background as Harford led the Hatters to promotion, said: “I think we’ve got one (relationship) already, as I’ve spoken to him on a few occasions.

“I’ve been really wary of the momentum that was with the club, I didn’t want to affect that.

“I didn’t want to be the next manager sitting in the stand and players mentality changing towards the promotion push, ‘oh the new manager’s here, I need to try a bit harder.’

"I don’t really think like that, I like people to try and be natural.

“Through Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and through Mick and myself it’s been the right decision as we’re in the Championship.

“Now I’m going to work with Mick, work with Gary as we’re in a recruitment phase.

“Then in pre-season, we’re looking to become as strong as we possibly can as a football club.”

Harford, who has already been out and about watching games since reverting to his former role, added: “I know Graeme, he’s a good man, honest, hard working.

“Hopefully I’ll build a good relationship with him and take the club where we want it go to.”