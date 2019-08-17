Jones annoyed with Luton for gifting Baggies match-winning double

Luton boss Graeme Jones was frustrated with his side for gifting opponents West Bromwich Albion their two goals during this afternoon's 2-1 Championship defeat.

Harry Cornick’s first goal of the season had put Town 1-0 ahead at the interval and seemingly on course for an opening victory of the campaign.

However, on-loan West Ham youngster Grady Diangana equalised three minutes into the second period, and then scored again just moments later to give the Baggies an advantage they never seriously looked like frittering away.

Jones said: “If you were looking at an ex-Premier League side it was us first half, and we couldn't sustain it, Slav threw on a bit of power, changed the game.

“Physically we didn't really come out at half time as I would have liked, but obviously that's part of the period we're in.

“We need to think about the positive aspect that we dominated the ball for the first 45 minutes and went in 1-0 up at half time.

“We spoke about all those things that we want to do, we dropped and gave West Brom the ball, with space, and West Brom didn't score two goals today, we gave them two goals.

“They didn't earn two goals, we gave them two goals, in terms of our starting positions as a team and that's where the disappointment lies.”

On the first goal that Town conceded, Diangana finding the net from 25 yards, Jones said: “I haven’t seen it back is the truth, but if you want me to recall what happened subjectively in the game, we were deep as a back four.

“Maybe the distance was too big to get out and block it, but I will get objective facts with that, as our line first half was a lot better than second.

“It’s about sustaining it, consistent football behaviour for 95 mninutes.”

When quizzed as to whether he felt keeper Simon Sluga could have done better to prevent the goal, although it seemed like there was little he could do with Diangana picking out the bottom corner, Jones added: “Again, I’ve honestly not seen it back.

“It’s the last place I look, the goalkeeper, that’s the last area.

“I look at can we stop the shot? Can we not allow them into our defensive third? What’s the position of the centre halves and full backs?

“Many things before, the goalkeeper’s last ditch.”