Jones applauds Red Devils for helping Town go up

Town boss Nathan Jones praised Crawley Town’s approach to their trip to Exeter City on Saturday which saw the Hatters promoted.

The Red Devils battled to a 2-2 draw, when many had expected Harry Kewell’s to leave with nothing, but keeper Glenn Morris produced a superb performance to deny Jayden Stockley on a number of occasions in the second half.

Jones said: “To get the promotion, Crawley have helped and a credit to them.

“They’ve treated the game well, they haven’t been on holiday and that’s a credit to Harry Kewell, his coaching staff and his players down there that they’ve gone to a difficult place and got a result.

“As they’re (Exeter) a good side, and they’ve been a wonderful side to watch this season as well, so credit to Harry Kewell.

“I think that’s the beauty of English football, not many teams just turn up and go through the motions, because the culture demands it.

“That’s been shown and I’m just delighted. We’ve earned the promotion, because at the minute we’ve been the second best side in the league, but we’ve been a wonderful side as we’ve really gone out and tried to play a good way.

“I’m so pleased with not just the promotion, but how we’ve done it.”

Grecians boss Paul Tisdale added: “It’s very rare a goalkeeper has that kind of performance, and I think their keeper had one of those.

“Their keeper had an outstanding game, you have to congratulate the game he had.

“We did everything but win it, we’ve got a point, but we wanted three. It was a really great game and there’s very little I can say to criticise the players.