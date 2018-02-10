Jones aware Downes' display has raised the expectancy levels

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows there will be a certain level of expectancy surrounding new signing Flynn Downes after his stand out debut against Exeter last weekend.

The 19-year-old, who joined on loan from Championship side Ipswich until the end of the season, bossed the midfield during the 1-0 win over the Grecians, earning a number of plaudits following his performance.

He is expected to keep his place at Stevenage this afternoon, as Jones said: “He earned a reputation at Ipswich in terms of the quality he showed there from the limited games he’s had, he’s come here to continue his development.

“He had a wonderful debut, but it was a home game to settle in and to bed in and we played well as a team. He was a big part of that, so we’re looking for that to continue.

“He’s a young player, so we’re not expecting miracles from him, but we expect a certain amount from him and we’ll give him that platform.”

Team-mate Luke Berry, who played to the left of Downes in the midfield diamond, had been thoroughly impressed by his first outing too, saying: “He was really calm on the ball, he looked like he’s been about the place for years.

“It was good to see him and he’s a good player to play with.

“He gives you the ball when you need the ball and he’s a nice calm influence for the team.”

Attacker Jake Jervis also made his first start alongside James Collins and Harry Cornick as Jones opted for a front three and the boss knows it won’t be long before the former Plymouth striker shows his full potential too.

He said: “It was a steady debut. He didn’t quite take the eye as much as maybe Downes or Harry Cornick’s performance, but he contributed.

“He’s in here for what he gives us, and contributed to a real good, penetrative team performance.

“We’re looking for that again from him and it’s all a learning curve.

“He’s got to settle in, he's at a new club, but the more time he spends with us the better he’ll be.”

Berry, who had come up against Jervis before the pair joined for Luton, said: “I remember him at Plymouth and when I was at Cambridge, he caused us problems, so hopefully he can cause other teams problems for us.”

Luton could stretch their lead at the top to double figures this afternoon, with Wycombe travelling to Exeter, while both Notts County and Accrington are away to Barnet and Coventry respectively.

However, Jones wasn’t allowing himself to look at how other sides were getting on, adding: “We’ve put ourselves in a wonderful position and all we can do is concentrate on what we do and everyone else, whatever they do, they do.

“If we get enough points then it will be very difficult for enough sides to catch us, and that’s all we have to concentrate on.

“We have to concentrate on us, not worry about, ‘what if they win, what happens if we don’t.’

“We go out, we try and win every game. We are good enough to win games, so we have to get to a certain level and once we get to a certain level, then it will be very difficult for us to be caught by three or four teams.”