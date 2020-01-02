Jones believes Luton need another 20 points at least to stay in the Championship

Town boss Graeme Jones believes his side need to pick up a minimum of 20 points from their final 20 games to ensure Championship survival this season.

The Hatters defeat at Millwall yesterday, combined with Wigan Athletic’s win at Birmingham City, saw Luton drop to the bottom of the league, with 21 points garnered from 26 matches so far.

In four of the last five seasons, 41 points would more or less be enough to stay up, with only Blackburn Rovers in the 2016-17 campaign bucking the trend, as they went down on 51 points.

Last season, Rotherham finished third bottom on 40 points, while before that Barnsley (41pts, 2017/18), Charlton (40pts, 2015/16) and Milllwall (41pts, 2014/15), were all in the final relegation spot.

Jones was remaining confident his side have what it takes, saying: “I do, if we’re playing one game a week and I’ve got everybody fit, we can get results, I’ve got no question about that.

“I think we’ve got a period of four or five weeks now, that you play one game a week, but I need everybody fit, you need your best players to compete in this league.

“We all know the difficulties budget-wise of getting players in.

"It would be easy now if we had millions of pounds to go and shop and buy three or four and solve the problem, we haven’t got that, so it makes it even harder.

“But we’ve got 20 games left to get a minimum of 20 points, that’s where we are and as a football club we’ve got to stick together and try to achieve it together as I won't have blame, certainly in that dressing room.”

In Luton’s favour is that of their remaining 20 games, 11 are at home, with Barnsley, Stoke, Derby and Reading all to come to Kenilworth Road.

They also have to go to Wigan, although also face trips to West Bromwich Albion and Leeds too, but Jones hopes that with a few new signings, he can achieve his goal, adding: “We’re a little bit short and we need to get our best players fit.

"We need to get a couple of players in, we need to re-energise the club, re-energise the players, freshen it up and get ready to get a minimum of 20 points from the next 20 games, that’s where we are.”