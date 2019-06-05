Jones believes Mpanzu can be a driving force in the Championship

Town boss Graeme Jones believes that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu can be a driving force with the Hatters once more next season.

The club’s longest serving player extended his contract at Kenilworth Road recently, meaning he will add to his 206 appearances for Luton in the Championship next term.

Promotion was Mpanzu's third since moving to Town back in December 2013, as he remains the only player still at the club since the Conference days.

Jones, who watched him play live against Burton Albion and Oxford United, said: “I value Pelly, as Pelly in the games I saw, looks a great carrier of the ball.

“He seems to be the one, that along with (James) Collins, drives and gets the team up the pitch, because we defend in quite a low block and he’s essential for that.

“I love his flexibility, I thought his range of passing was better when he was in a number four position than down the side of the diamond, but when he’s further forward, he can drive and he can hurt the opposition.

“So again, flexibility that he can play in all four positions.

“It’s brilliant that he’s one of the big success stories, came from the Conference and through the leagues.

“He’s in the fifth richest league in the world and arguably the most competitive, so it’s a great story and great challenge.”

Mpanzu, who was with West Ham United before joining the Hatters, followed team-mate Andrew Shinnie in penning a new deal and Jones feels the pair can definitely step up to the next level.

He added: “I think there’s a mental step for everybody, and you can close that gap as players will be helped by the likes of Andrew and Pelly, who have been around dressing rooms.

“They know what the next two levels are like, it gives you a great insight and I’m sure they won’t be fazed at all by the Championship.”