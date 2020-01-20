Jones believes Reds display was a 'breakthrough' for Luton

Luton boss Graeme Jones believed that his side's display during their 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest yesterday afternoon was a 'breakthrough' performance.

The Hatters had moved ahead on 23 minutes through Harry Cornick's seventh goal of the season, and were more than holding their own, even after Joe Lolley levelled for the hosts, his shot slipping through Simon Sluga's grasp.

However, Town couldn't really force the issue in the second half, conceding twice, Lolley on target again, with Lewis Grabban's 90th minute penalty after Sonny Bradley's handball, wrapping up the win.

It means Luton have now lost 10 league games in a row for the first time since the 1927-28 season, scoring just six goals and conceding 31 in that miserable run, their last win coming at Blackburn Rovers on September 28, almost four months ago.

However, Jones said: "I prefer to look at the positives because I was really, really disappointed last week (defeat to Birmingham).

"If we’ve got that mentality now, that’s what I’ve been waiting for all season, I’ve been waiting for that breakthrough in terms of coming to places like this and really think we can get something out of it.

"I felt a change, we need to get everybody fit, hopefully add a couple, we’ve got 18 games and we’ll have a right go, as I do believe we can get out of it."

It's not just on the road that Luton have struggled in recent weeks as since beating Wigan Athletic on December 7, they have only taken one point from a possible 24 anywhere, losing eight out of nine matches in all competitions.

Although understandably clear favourites to go down, four points from safety, Jones was heartened by what he felt were signs of real belief shown by his side at the City Ground.

He added: "It was a big improvement on last week which is a real bonus.

"I think we came here with a real belief that we could get something, that’s the first time I’ve felt like that away from home.

"I don’t think everything when in our favour today, but overall I was really, really satisfied with the first half performance.

"Certainly the mentality to come to Nottingham Forest, into their back yard and how we performed, how we controlled the game to an extent off the ball.

"It was good to have Glen Rea back in there and obviously then, we all know what happened with the first goal, it could have been a free kick, second goal, Lolley’s got that individual quality that a lot of Championship teams have got.

"That’s nothing about tactics or work, that’s about his ability to cut inside and put it in the top corner.

"The third one, I think if someone was kicking a ball at me now, I’d jump and try to protect my face, it’s hit Sonny’s arm and suddenly it looks a lot worse than it was.

"James Collins had a good chance, had a great chance with Dan Potts from the set-piece and it could have been very different."