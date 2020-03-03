Jones believes Sluga is starting to show his international class for Luton

Croatian earns high praise for his recent displays

Hatters manager Graeme Jones believes keeper Simon Sluga is looking like the Croatian international that Town shelled out a club record fee for back in July 2019.

The 26-year-old, who has won two caps for his country, had a tough start to life at Kenilworth Road, as after starting the first 11 games in the Championship, he made a number of errors, dropped after two big mistakes cost Luton the points in a 2-0 defeat Derby County.

However, he was restored to the team against Swansea in December, and has gone on to play 12 of the last 14 games, as despite one mistake against Nottingham Forest, eight matches ago, has looked in far greater control since.

Sluga’s most recent confident display during the 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, including one crucial save from Tom Ince in the first half was enough to the earn the supporter’s man of the match award, as Jones said: “He’s been brilliant, he’s really, really improved.

“He’s come to the fore, taken responsibility and looks like the international goalkeeper we signed, so long may it continue.”