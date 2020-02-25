Jones calls on Luton fans to play their part against Brentford

Hatters chief wants a special atmosphere at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Graeme Jones has urged Town’s fans to play their part at Kenilworth Road this evening as his side take on promotion-chasing Brentford.

The Hatters have been impressive under the lights on home soil this term, winning three and drawing one of their four outings, to take 10 points from a possible 12.

Tonight’s opponents represent their toughest midweek test so far, with the Bees sitting fourth in the table, having scored 25 goals on their travels.

After witnessing the atmosphere created by Charlton supportesr in the Addicks’ 3-1 win over Luton on Saturday, Jones wants Town followers to make a similar noise.

He said: “Charlton’s crowd were excellent and our crowd have got a part to play on Tuesday night and Saturday (against Stoke) without a doubt.

“They’ve got to keep believing as believe me, we’re still in here fighting, one million per cent.

“Our next opportunity is Tuesday night, we had an opportunity today, we didn’t take it, so Tuesday night is another opportunity to take points.

“The crowd has been very, very good this season, so we need a big performance from the crowd and a big performance from the players on Tuesday, the way Charlton got one from their crowd and if we get that we’ll go close.”

Meanwhile, attacker Harry Cornick echoed his manager's plea, adding: "The fans have been brilliant all season to be fair to them/.

"They travel in their numbers, they’ve been really good, I saw something the other day about Kenilworth Road being 98.3 per cent full which is the most in the Championship.

"So the fans have always been brilliant, we need them to keep going, keeping coming to the away games and keep making Kenilworth Rad a fortress."