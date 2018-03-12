Jones confident he's seen a reaction after losing top spot

Luton chief Nathan Jones is confident he has already seen a reaction from his side in training after they were toppled off the top of League Two for the first time since late November at the weekend.

The Hatters lost their place at the summit, replaced by Accrington Stanley, who came out on top of the clash at Kenilworth Road, winning 2-1, courtesy of Billy Kee's stoppage time strike.

However, speaking ahead of tomorrow night's trip to Coventry City, Jones said: “I’ve seen reaction from them today, I didn’t speak to them much after the game as they were disappointed.

“The good thing about this disappointment is it was comparable to the Blackpool one, but we couldn’t do anything about the Blackpool one because we had the summer to stew on it.

“Now we’ve got 10 games to think about it, so I hope that motivates them, I hope they are hurt by that, because I was and lets see how react.

“There was a real focus in training today and we’ve got some big games coming up, but we’ve been at the top of league for the best part of three and a half, four months.

“We’ve shown that we’ve been a good side, Accrington are in wonderful form and they’ve taken over that accolade now.

“It’s about how we react to that, I’ve seen a good reaction today and we go again tomorrow..

“It’s a massive game tomorrow, a massive game Saturday (against Newport) and we’ve got a real exciting time to go as we’re in a wonderful position let's not forget.

“We have to make sure that we cement that rather than let it dangle.”

The Town boss was also mightily relieved to have a game to play so soon after the disappointment of the weekend too, as Luton have an immediate chance to return to the helm, should they beat the Sky Blues.

He added: “I think so, I definitely think so at this point, because it’s been sporadic since the wonderful performance against Crawley.

“We then had 10 days (off) and I think it seems to have hit us really, as we stuttered a little bit 10 days later at Cheltenham.

“Then obviously the Cambridge one, where I’ve no doubt if we hadn’t had gone down to 10 men we would have been fine.

“And then if the referee had been slightly more decisive in our favour, then I’m sure it would be a different outcome on the weekend.

“But we’ve got to make sure we react from the last three games as they haven’t been good results.

“But we can’t linger on them, we’ve got ourselves in a wonderful position, so that was the buffer, but we can’t let anymore of that buffer go now.”