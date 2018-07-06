Jones confident Potts will play a part in Slovenia

Defender Dan Potts is expected to feature during Luton’s pre-season trip to Slovenia next week, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 24-year-old’s absence from the teamsheet at Hitchin Town this evening had caused some supporters to speculate whether he was on his way from Kenilworth Road, having been linked with a move away during the summer.

However, Potts was training on the Top Field pitch before the match with Jorge Grant and Luke Berry, as boss Nathan Jones confirmed he would be on the plane tomorrow morning tor Town's pre-season trip, saying: “Dan was carrying a bit late on at the end of last season with his knee.

“So what we had to do in the summer, we rested it a little bit and it wasn’t quite clearing up.

“We just had to give him a couple of sugar injections, they take time to heal, so we just have to build him back up.

“He’s been training all week, but he just hasn’t done enough to have played today.

“We’ll give him another week, then he’ll play in Slovenia, so we’ll do everything safely.

"With the squad we’ve got, it’s not like we had a necessity to push him tonight and he’ll be better for the extra weeks training.”