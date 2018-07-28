Jones confirms bid received for Stacey

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted that the club are considering a bid for defender Jack Stacey.

The full back was missing from today’s 2-0 win over Notts County after also sitting out the midweek defeat to Norwich City as well.

Rumours had been rife that Championship side West Bromwich Albion are interested and speaking about the 22-year-old's absence afterwards, Jones said: “We’ve had an enquiry for Jack, so while that’s going on, we just want his mind to be focused.

“We’ve had lost of bids for Jack, we’ve had a bid that a team in question is discussing with us and we’ve been very strong in things that we’ve done.

“But there’s a few things that we want to happen this week and then we’ll see where we are.

“We don’t want to lose any of our good players, sometimes you have to for certain reasons, but at the minute, we’re not at that stage, so lets just see where we are.”

Stacey had a stellar campaign as Luton won promotion last term, playing 45 times and being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Year as well.

Jones continued: “The majority of our players had a superb season, if we had a bid for any one of our really established players, then you’d see why.

“Jack was magnificent, one of the best. To be able to limit James Justin to that amount of games means you’re a good player and he did.

“I didn’t envisage James not playing that much, but Jack’s come in and been wonderful.

“He got in the team of the year and was a wonderful asset to us, but that’s how we play, we do develop full backs like that and we work on it.

“So he’s taken it on board, but not only that, Pottsy (Dan Potts) has been magnificent, Jack Senior is developing nicely and then James Justin we know all about, so we’re in a good position there.”

If Stacey does depart Kenilworth Road, then with James Justin impressing during pre-season, the Hatters appear well covered, with Jones adding: “We do, but also Matty Pearson can play there, he’s been brought in for his versatility, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

“We’ve got to keep the club moving forward on all fronts and that means one, keeping our good players, but two, we have to make sure that on all fronts, we keep the club moving forward.

“James didn’t play as much football as Jack last year, so it wouldn’t have done him any harm to get the games under his belt.

“We were going to bring him off after 60, but he felt good, so we gave it to him, whoever plays out of those two is a strong right back.”