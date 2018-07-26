Jones confirms bids have been rejected for Town stars

Luton boss Nathan Jones does not expect transfer rumours to die down about his players until the window shuts in two weeks - time he’ll use to try to secure the last of his remaining targets.

Championship side West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in right back Jack Stacey, but still the only major departure out of Kenilworth Road this summer has been Olly Lee, who left for Hearts in Scotland, and has been replaced with Nottingham Forest loanee Jorge Grant.

But despite clubs looking at players from the newly promoted Hatters, the club’s board have been able to rebuff advances as Jones said: "We’ve had a few offers for a few of our players, to be honest with you.

"The club have been strong in terms of keeping those ones and we’d like to keep as many as we possibly can.

"If something comes in that we’re not able to turn down then that’s it, but at the minute we’re at full strength and we’re still looking to bring in one.

“Those rumours will be constant, I think, because of the players we have and the calibre of club and the size of offer that’s coming in at the minute is a testament to the club and the work we do here.”

Asked if about the possibility of signing a fifth new player this off-season, Jones confirmed that there is a remaining target he’s trying to seal the deal with, but was tight-lipped on his identity.

He added: "It’s one specific player.

"We know who we want and hopefully we can get it done. We just have to be patient on it but we know the position we want.”