Jones: Cook impacted massively on Luton

Departing midfielder Jordan Cook has been hailed by manager Nathan Jones for the impact he had during his two year stint at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old joined on a free transfer from Walsall in the summer of 2016 and featured 42 times in his first season, scoring four goals.

However, last campaign, Cook played 16 games, making just one league start which lasted 33 minutes when sent off at Grimsby Town in January and didn’t feature again for Town afterwards.

Despite his lack of football, Jones said: “The thing that people have to realise is Jordan came here as a striker or a number 10, and to be fair, because of how good a footballer he is and how good an athlete he is, we played him pretty much through the diamond.

“We played him upfront, played him as the 10, so he never actually nailed a position down and that wasn’t his fault at times.

“His professionalism and what he did, he sacrificed for the team to be fair to him and he contributed to us being a wonderful football side last year and an even better side this year.

Some people think, ‘no he didn’t,’ but he impacted massively on this football club and I’m pleased that we brought him here. Nathan Jones

“How he was in training, I can assure there’s not a better footballer at our club and he added to everything, as the way we train, the way we develop, we need a good environment, Jordan added to that.

“Yes, he could have shown more in terms of when he did get his chance in the position, but to be fair to him, we had ones who we preferred in the striking positions, so then we always found a position for Jordan and he never found any continuity and that at times wasn’t his fault.”

On leaving the club, Cook tweeted: “Been an absolute honour wearing this shirt the past two years a great club full of good people and team mates I’ll always keep in touch with.”

“Wishing everyone the very best in getting the club even higher up the leagues where it so rightly deserves to be @LutonTown #COYH