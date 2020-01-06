Jones: Cornick must learn from his missed chance

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has urged Harry Cornick to learn from his missed opportunity at former club Bournemouth on Saturday.

Midway through the first half, the one time Cherries youngster, who has six goals to his name this term, was sent clean through at the Vitality Stadium, only to see keeper Mark Travers repel his effort.

It’s the second one-on-one Cornick has wasted in the last few matches, having had a similar chance late on in the 2-1 defeat to Preston last month, while also missing a presentable opportunity against Swansea after rounding the opposition stopper.

The attacker, who caught the eye with a fine display on the night, has netted twice when seeing the whites of the keeper's eyes this term, with goals in the contests versus Bristol City and Birmingham.

When asked if the recent inability to score was a concern to him, Jones said: “I think I’d rather look at the positives and say there’s only Harry Cornick that can get us in that situation, and he’s been in that situation and scored goals this season.

“This is a huge season for Harry in the Championship, I think Harry’s a representation of where we are as a club, where he’s learning on the job.

“I think he’s showed some really, really good things, but if you really want to analyse it, the Preston opportunity which puts you 2-1 up, we’re talking about the opportunity against Swansea puts you 1-0 up, the opportunity tonight, makes it 1-1, they’re key moments in the game.

“As long as Harry learns from it and gets better and this week we’ve got a chance to work at one v ones with keepers where we haven’t for the last two or three weeks.

“But I’d rather take the positives as there’s only Harry Cornick who can get us in that position.

"Harry absolutely did his role really, really well, but obviously it comes down to the big moments, and the big moments was Harry’s chance and Alan’s (Sheehan) penalty.

"You go in (at half time) 1-0 down and it makes life difficult."