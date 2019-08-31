Jones: Cornick now has belief he can score goals in the Championship

Town boss Graeme Jones insists forward Harry Cornick now has the belief that he can score goals in the Championship.

The 24-year-old, who scored eight goals last term, has netted twice in his last three matches, against West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley.

Cornick has been one of the club’s stand-out performers this season, impressing playing in a front three alongside James Collins and Kazenga LuaLua recently.

When asked about his goalscoring exploits, Jones said: “I’m delighted, but he’s a measurement of where we are psychologically.

“Harry now believes he can score goals in the Championship, he didn’t believe that when we met back for pre-season, or even started the season.

“So I think he’s a good reflection of where we are as a club.

"There’s belief building, we’re starting to fulfill certain players potential and Harry’s one of them.”

After taking over from Mick Harford in the summer, Jones has enjoyed an impressive start to management at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters winning back-to-back matches this week.

Cornick believes the former Everton and Belgium assistant is definitely improving his game, adding: “He came in with a similar style to what we’re used to, but different tactics.

“I think he wants us to play in a certain way and when not to play in a certain way.

“He helps us knowing what we have to do in every game.

"Today (at Barnsley) we had to come out fast, we had to target the counter attacks well and I thought we did that really well.

"He’s teaching me a bit, I’m learning from him and hopefully he can keep me going.

"He’s working well for me, so hopefully I can kick on and have a good season.”