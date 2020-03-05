Jones could opt to give Kioso his Luton debut at Wigan

Transfer window addition is one of the options to replace injured Potts

Luton boss Graeme Jones has hinted he wouldn’t have any problems handing defender Peter Kioso his Hatters debut at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old transfer window signing from Hartlepool is in contention for his first ever appearance in the Football League after Dan Potts injured his hamstring during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

On the chance of selecting Kioso, who was with Dunstable Town before his move to Victoria Park, for such a big game, with Wigan just six points above the Hatters at the bottom of the table, Jones, who also has James Bree available, said: “I’ll have to look at it again tomorrow.

“I’ve tried one or two things and we’ve obviously got Peter Kioso here who is predominantly a right back who can play left back.

“I've been impressed with him in training, so I’m just considering my options is the truth.

“We've worked with him for maybe two months now, I like what I see.

“There's obviously a big jump to say ‘come on, play in the Championship,’ but I think if you're good enough you're old enough.

“So we'll just keep assessing it in the next couple of days, keep rotating it in training, see who looks the best.”

Jones had feared that Potts, who came off after 73 minutes of the weekend’s game with Stoke, might be out until after the international break in a month’s time.

However that might not be the case, as he continued: “Dan’s a little bit more confident than I was after seeing it on Saturday.

“We’re hoping that he’s going to contribute in the next three game week, so hopefully it won’t be too long out.”