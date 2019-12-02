Jones demands Luton players 'man up' after Bees' capitulation

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has demanded his players ‘man up’ after they went down to their biggest league defeat since December 1966, hammered 7-0 at Brentford on Saturday.

The debacle was Town’s largest loss since they were stuffed 8-1 by Lincoln City in Division Four, although they have shipped seven since then, thumped 7-1 by Grimsby in the FA Cup during January 1996.

On how his squad have to react to the humiliation, Jones said: “They have to man up and get on with it.

“We’ve protected them enough, they have to take responsibility for their performance in their area.

“I’ll repeat myself, we had the same 11 players with the same tactics in the last three games, we got beat 7-0, so I’ll take responsibility, no problem, but everybody does at the club, that’s where we are.”

On what kind of week is in store for his players after such a shocking display, Jones added: “I haven’t considered it.

“My whole priority is to beat Wigan (next Saturday), from this point, whatever that takes.

“It might be freshening them up, it might be bringing them in, I haven’t considered it.

“I’ve done the game which is hard enough, I’ve come up here with you (the press), I’ll have a think, speak with my staff and make that decision.”