Jones determined to be his own man at Kenilworth Road

New Luton chief Graeme Jones is determined to be his own man at Kenilworth Road.

The 49-year-old has been assistant all his career so far, to Roberto Martinez at Wigan, Swansea, Everton and Belgium, before taking a similar role at West Bromwich Albion with Darren Moore.

Although he will use certain aspects picked up from the pair during his time as a number two, Jones said: “You’ll obviously take traits as what people forget about me and Roberto was that we learnt together.

“We started together, we were players together, it was all new.

“He developed in his role and I developed in mine, as the two roles are completely different.

“So I’ll definitely take some things, but I also think you have to be yourself.”

On whether Martinez offered his congratulations after Jones' new role was announced, the the Town boss added: “Yes, he has, I got a text, me and Rob are lifelong friends.

"That won’t change because we’re in different roles now."

