Jones eager to harness Chelsea attacker's quality during Luton spell

Town chief Graeme Jones is looking forward to harnessing the quality new Chelsea loan signing Izzy Brown possesses.

The highly-rated 22-year-old joined on a season-long deal from the Blues last week, the fifth stint away from Stamford Bridge already in his career,

Brown had started out at West Bromwich Albion as a youngster, before moving to Chelsea in August 2013.

Since then he has been on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Brighton and Leeds scoring eight league goals in 73 appearances, although only 45 have been starts.

On his arrival, Jones said: “Izzy Brown is at that stage of his career where he wants to play football.

“He has to earn it, you have to at any football club, particularly this one, but he’s got really, really good quality, that’s what has stood out in the last couple of days,

“He has great pedigree, he went to Leeds and was injured when he signed for Leeds last season.

“They thought he would be fit in September, he was actually fit in December and then played a couple of U21 games back-to-back, in three days before Christmas and did his hamstring.

“He also did his back in February, so he’s had a real stopstart spell.

“He had a really good spell at Huddersfield and helped Huddersfield get promoted via the play-offs to the Premier League, when he scored five goals in 15 games.

“He hasn’t started a game for a while, so we’ve got to build him up a little bit, but the quality is there and the pedigree is there.

“So hopefully Kenilworth Road will give him the platform and Luton Town will give him the platform to use the quality that he has.”