Jones excited by Town’s latest hot prospect

Luton boss Nathan Jones is excited to see how young right back Jack James gets on after bringing him into the first team squad next season.

The 18-year-old was awarded his first pro contract last week after an impressive season which saw James earn his Hatters debut during the Checkatrade Trophy clash against Spurs U21s.

He’s a good one, so it’s given him an opportunity to get into the first team fold. Nathan Jones

On the decision to award him a senior deal, Jones said: “We’ve taken up Jack James’ option, he’s a good one, so it’s given him an opportunity to get into the first team fold.

“There’s obviously two very good young ones ahead of him, so the onus is on him, how he comes back and then we’ll see where we are with him.”

With both Jack Stacey and James Justin at the club already, then Jones didn’t rule out a loan move for James, who played for Hitchin last year, to continue his progress.

He continued: “If he’s not impacting on the first team then we’ll look to get him some first team football in the view of developing him as quickly as we can.

“He’s another young one that we’ve got good hopes for, but a lot can happen with young players.

“He’s in a good environment and if he keeps working hard, trying to move forward, then he’ll be fine.”

James was the only one of Town’s second year scholars who were offered a pro deal as Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Scott Belgrove, Ciaren Jones, Joe Mead, Michael Shamalo and Kitan Sorunke were all released.

Jones added: “Most of those decisions are academy decisions, but we can’t take everyone.

“We’ve got a big squad, so if they’re not going to impact we feel in the near future on our first team then there’s not the pathway here.

“But what we’ll do is help them in every single way that we can to move them to a good club, so that they can further their career.”