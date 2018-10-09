Jones expecting plenty of rivalry in MK Dons clash

Hatters boss Nathan Jones expects there to be plenty in terms of a rivalry on tonight’s home clash with MK Dons despite it being a Checkatrade Trophy group stage encounter.

The visitors are intensely disliked by the majority of Luton fans for the manner in which they were formed in 2004, when they relocated from their home in Wimbledon.

Town were victorious on the only previous meeting at Kenilworth Road, winning 1-0 in League One back in 2005, and although a low crowd is expected for the match, Jones, who knows a win will be enough to see his side qualify, said: “There’s no EFL points, but there’s Trophy points available.

“I think the rivalry will still be as keen, I have a keen rivalry with Paul Tisdale, I have since I’ve come here.

“I respect him a lot, he’s done a fantastic job wherever he’s been, he’s probably only been at Bath and Exeter, but he did a great job at both and is now doing a sterling job at MK.

“We know the type of side he likes to play, we know the way they’re going to play, so it will be a real tough game, as we always had against Exeter.

“We’ve had one where we were really fluent on the night for a period of time (4-1 win) and scored three, but apart from that there’s been very, very tight games between myself and Paul.

“It will be a competitive games as they always are in this trophy, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Luton could make it three wins out of three after beating Oxford and Scunthorpe recently, but Jones won’t allow himself to get carried away by their run of form with a midday trip to Barnsley looming large on Saturday.

He added: “We’ve been on a good run, we’re off the back of a good week, but there’s no time to rest or enjoy it because we have to prepare for another game.

“Once we’ve dusted ourselves down from that one, we prepare for another big one on the weekend, so they come thick and fast.

“We’re still right at it and we’re in a good place, but we’ve got to make sure that continues.”