Jones expects miserly City to be a ‘tough nut to crack’

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows his side will have to take any chance that comes their way when they head to Coventry City this evening.

The Sky Blues possess the meanest defence in the league, conceding just 28 goals in 35 games so far this season, including a mere 11 at home.

They have kept 14 clean sheets in the process, including two in their last two games, although don’t score a great deal, with just 39 to their name this term.

Jones said: “They’re a very difficult nut to crack, so we know we have to be at our best.

“It’s a wonderful game, they’re a big club with good history, so we’ll turn up there in numbers I’ve no doubt and we’re looking forward to it.

“They don’t concede a lot of goals and I envisage it being a very tight game.

“What we’ve got to make sure is that we don’t give them anything to hang on to.

“They get results from the style that they play, it’s a difficult style to play against.

“We’re going to come up against a very tough side to play against, but so are we for different reasons.”

Although Luton themselves are far the leading scorers in the division, scoring 76 goals this term, they have only managed 10 in their last six outings and kept one clean sheet in that time too.

Jones continued: “It’s not always going to be sevens or eights, you’ve got to grind out results and that’s what we haven’t done,.

“We’ve kept 15 clean sheets, but we haven’t kept one in about five or six games now and that’s the thing.

“If we keep a clean sheet, we always score, it will take a very good side to stop us scoring.

“We’ve got to make sure we dust ourselves down and go again though, we can’t be too down as they come thick and fast and lots can change in a week.

“Lets make sure that we’re positive, lets make sure that we’re ready for Tuesday and we go again.”

On whether he might make changes to his side for the clash after Saturday’s defeat to Accrington means Town have not won for three matches now and have the long trip to Newport on Saturday, Jones added: “What we’re looking to do is win those games.

“We picked a side at the weekend to win the game, that wasn’t the case, so we’ve got to pick a side who we feel can win the game and then we’ll evaluate everyone and see how we go into Saturday.

“But we’re not looking one iota to Newport, we’re focussing solely on Coventry and getting what we need there.”