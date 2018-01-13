Jones explains Hylton's absence at Spireites

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed that leading scorer Danny Hylton missed today’s 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield due to a stiff hamstring.

With the Luton forward absent from the starting line-up, although present at the ground, social media went into overdrive over just why he was missing, many believing that with the transfer window open, it was due to a move away from the club.

However, Jones poured cold water on those rumours, saying: “Danny’s had a stiff hamstring.

“He trained Thursday and he probably shouldn’t have trained to be honest with you, but we were unaware of it until after the training session.

“We brought him up here, we gave him a fitness test this morning and just decided not to risk him as if you do risk him and something happens then you’re without him for a long period.

“So we took a gamble on not having him today so we could have him back fresh for a full weeks training leading into the home game.”