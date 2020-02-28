Jones explains why 'talisman' Collins has been given the captain's armband

Top scorer chosen to lead the Hatters in Bradley's absence

Luton boss Graeme Jones has revealed just why striker James Collins has been handed the captain’s armband with skipper Sonny Bradley injured recently.

The 29-year-old has led the side in four out of Town’s recent six games, against West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff, Charlton and Brentford, even though vice captain Glen Rea has been featuring after recovering from his long term knee injury.

When asked why it was Collins, who has scored 55 goals in 128 games since arriving at the club in the summer of 2017, with 10 of them coming this season, given the nod, Jones said: “International, great history with the club, a bit of a talisman here, top goalscorer, wonderful character.

“If we’re talking about being professional, he’s an outstanding professional.

"He’s as robust as they come, mentally, physically, committed to every performance, so he’s a leader by example as well.

“It could have been Matty Pearson, could have been Glen Rea, but Glen was just coming back from injury so I just wanted him to concentrate on his performance rather than worrying about other peoples.

“But James has been very consistent the whole season."

With Bradley absent from Town’s last two matches, then Spurs loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers has played alongside Pearson in the heart of Town’s defence

He showed his undoubted class during the 2-1 victory over Brentford as the pair gave a secure showing in the face of the second top scorers in the league, plus 21-goal hitman Ollie Watkins.

On the blossoming partnership, Jones added: “I thought they were excellent on Tuesday night and that’s something that’s growing, but we can’t forget our skipper had two clean sheets, against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough.

“He’s missed out due to injury and the two boys are in pole position at the minute and they’ve done really well.

“I think their partnership was solid against Charlton and then got better with a bigger test against Brentford the other night.

"So it’s pleasing that we’re in a reasonably strong situation.”