Jones felt changes didn't have the desired effect against Baggies

Luton boss Graeme Jones was disappointed that his early double substitution made during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion didn’t quite have the desired effect he had hoped for.

With 53 minutes gone, Jones introduced attackers Kazenga LuaLua and Izzy Brown for goalscorer Harry Cornick and Callum McManaman.

Although Town had their moments in the second period, LuaLua forcing visiting keeper Sam Johnstone into a good save low down and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu just unable to reach Dan Potts’ cross, they didn't every really create enough to seriously threaten an equaliser.

On the amount of chances for his side after the break, Jones said: “Not as many as I’d like .

“When you put two new players on with the quality of Izzy and Kaz, I expected a little bit more of a threat.

“I just felt like we needed to get some fresh legs on the pitch.

"From a real strong position, we dug in there, and we came through a really difficult period to have some hope in the game, but not enough.

“I thought West Brom managed the game well, if you want to call it that, that’s the respectful way of putting it, but that was the afternoon.”

When asked about why he decided to replace Cornick, who had looked a threat during the opening 45 minutes, Jones continued: “Maybe the performance on Tuesday night (against Ipswich), his first 90 in a while caught up with Harry.

“He’s been used as a sub here and I don’t really see him like that, he’s a real threat, it maybe just caught up with him.

“Harry Cornick was good, there wasn’t a player that I wasn’t happy with.

"Everybody joined in, everybody was on the same page, everybody knew their tactical role and technical role before the game and we carried it out.

"We really did carry it out in every single aspect, in every phase of the game, but we only carried it out for 45 minutes and you need to do it for 90 at this level."