Jones felt disallowed goal robbed Luton of a chance to win it

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt his side were robbed of the chance of victory at Walsall this afternoon after having a goal wrongly ruled out for offside.

With 16 minutes to go and Luton trailing 2-1, striker Danny Hylton turned in Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s thumping volley, only for a linesman’s flag to cut short his celebrations.

However, TV footage has since proved Hylton to be onside, as Town saw yet another goal incorrectly chalked off, with Jones saying: “Danny Hylton has scored a perfectly good goal, that is onside, and once again, a decision has gone against us.

“That’s now five or six for the season where we’ve had goals wrongfully chalked off for offside.

“It does keep happening to us.

“It’s just a decision really, it’s too eager and he’s given it.

“I can’t say too much because it’ll get me in trouble, but that’s costing us, and we had it last year.

“That possibly cost us the league, in terms of decisions and I know everyone says that, but that’s what happens.

“Today we’ve scored a perfectly good goal, we’ve done it in the past, scored against Barnsley, our last defeat.

“We had two bad decisions against us and it cost us, luckily today it didn’t cost us, but if we’d scored on 74 minutes, then who knows what could have happened?

“We could score again, they could score again, I would rather have a time machine and go back to 74 minutes and have a perfectly good goal, two-all and say ‘16 minutes, right who’s going to win it?’

“I would have preferred that, but once again a bad decision and it’s cost us.

“We probably should have won it as I don’t know what to say as my team has been probably robbed there.

“But to come from 2-0 down to score two especially in the fashion and the lateness we did, a great point and keeps our unbeaten run going.”

Jones was quick to praise his players for the 'unbelievable' character on display in coming back to earn a point.

He added: “I’m delighted with a point in the end because of how the game went.

“I thought first half we were under no pressure in terms of controlling the game, we needed to be a little bit more clinical and then out of nothing, they got a goal.

“We gifted them it, a bit of sloppy defending, we don’t need to tackle them in the box going away from goal, it’s one of those things, over exuberance really.

“We find ourselves 1-0 down, but I couldn’t hammer them too much because apart from just the final third bit, I thought we were relatively comfortable.

“We picked up the tempo second half, we came out a little bit and then we conceded another sloppy goal.

“We haven’t closed the ball down and under no pressure, the keeper’s parried it straight to (Andy) Cook and then we’re 2-0 down, the game’s almost dead.

“We’re then having to come from behind, but we showed unbelievable character.”