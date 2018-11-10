Jones felt Luton were 'by far the better side' during Chairboys win

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side were always the better team during their 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round this afternoon.

Andrew Shinnie, on his 50th game, and Harry Cornick were on target for the Hatters to ensure they made it into Monday night’s draw for round two, with Jones saying: “It was a difficult game, you’re always playing a difficult game when you come up against Wycombe, for lots of reasons.

“They go man for man with you all over the pitch, we knew we’d have to really be brave, there was no real rhythm in the game and that’s the frustrating thing.

“Every time you you play them, they slow the game, they don’t want that fluency which we need, so we had to create and it was important we got the first goal and once we did that, I never felt we were in any danger.

“I felt we were by far the better side on the day, we were braver in possession and we’ve had opportunities.

“Harry had a great opportunity early on, we finally get the goal, get the second, Matty Pearson had one, Sonny Bradley had one headed off the line, there’s has been a far busier box than ours.”

With Gareth Ainsworth's side unsurprisingly employing their usual tactics from early on in the game, Jones knew how vital the opening strike was from Shinnie four minutes before half time.

However, he couldn't hide his annoyance that James Collins' effort was ruled out for offside moments later.

He added: "I just don’t understand it (Wycombe's time-wasting), everyone in the stadium can see it, it’s not something we do ourselves, but it’s difficult to play against as it kills your momentum.

"You expect other people to manage that but we got the first goal, we also scored another perfectly, perfectly good goal, that’s the real frustrating thing for me.

"Collins' goal is onside, it’s not even close. Shinnie was flagged offside minutes before and he is so far onside it's unreal, it’s not even borderline, not even crossing over.

"So there's two real bad decisions from the linesman. It’s really, really frustrating for me, especially the goal as at 2-0, its a different game.

"They really have to come out and we could have scored more."