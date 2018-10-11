Jones 'flattered' by Brentford speculation

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted it was ‘flattering’ to be linked with yet another job after being made third favourite for the vacancy at Championship side Brentford.

The Bees are looking for a new manager after Dean Smith joined Aston Villa last night, with Jones 12/1 with bookmakers SkyBet, behind current assistant Thomas Frank (4/9) and ex-Chelsea chief Robert Di Matteo (7/2).

Jones is currently at 12/1 with former Manchester United and Everton supremo David Moyes and when asked about the speculation during his press conference this afternoon, he said: “It’s very flattering to be linked with these jobs as it shows that we as a club are doing things right, not just myself, you can’t do it on your own, so it shows we’re in a good position.

“If I’m second favourite, then that’s nice to know, but it doesn’t change anything I do from here, we still, day-to-day go on and do our things.

“There’s been rumours before of lots of things and here we are doing the same interview, so it’s very flattering and I’ll not take that for granted in any way.

“I’d rather it be that case then there be talk about, I’m days from the bullet or I’m coming under pressure because results are not good and so on.

“So it’s a lovely position to be in, but I’ve always said about my position here, I love my club, I love what I do here, I love the project and the environment and everything we do and its taken me a long time to get that way.

“It’s nice to be linked, it really is and I’ll never ever be predictable enough to say it’s not, because it means you’re doing a good job.

“So I’ll take it as a real complement and get on with my job.”