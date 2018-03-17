Jones frustrated by Town's inability to keep a clean sheet

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left bemoaning his side's inability to keep a clean sheet as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Newport County this afternoon.

After conceding with just three minutes on the clock at Coventry in midweek, Town only lasted two minutes this time, with Josh Sheehan sweeping home from close range.

Although Dan Potts levelled midway through the first half, it means that Luton have now gone seven matches without a shut out, and have conceded first in their last three games.

Jones said: “It’s not a bad point, but after you shoot yourself in the foot again after two minutes, you’re chasing the game again.

“We just can’t seem to keep a clean sheet at the minute in terms of just giving ourselves an opportunity. We seem to be conceding first which we haven’t done all season and then we’re chasing the game again.

“I thought we were excellent first half, I really do, apart from the first five minutes.

“We hit the bar, we had a number of chances, we played some really good stuff in some really difficult conditions.

"It was blowing a gale, the pitch was dry and bobbly, so it’s not conducive really for anything free-flowing, but I thought we were brave when we got it down.

“That would have been a great win coming away 1-0 because it’s a difficult place to come, especially in the conditions, but we shot ourselves in the foot after two minutes and then you’ve got an uphill battle again."

Jones was doubly frustrated with his defence after speaking to them specifically about not conceding during training in the week, as he added: "The right hand side got beaten too easily, twice now, then Marek makes a save and it comes back out to someone, but you've got to defend well.

"We set up to defend well, talk to them, show them, I had the defence in on Thursday, and was speaking to them about the importance of keeping clean sheets and defending well.

"We spoke about it right before we came out, then that happens, so there’s not much you can do.

"I thought structurally we were very good first half, scored a good goal, had so many corners, so many set-plays, opportunities, where (James) Collins has hit the bar, but 1-1 is probably a fair result in the end as ironically, we had the wind second half, but I don't think we tested the keeper once."