Jones hails 'excellent' Hatters after County victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was left hugely satisfied by the manner in which his side finished off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Notts County yesterday.

Second half goals from Jorge Grant, against his former side, and Elliot Lee ensured Town triumphed in a game that they had always looked on top of from the outset.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “This has been tailored for this test as we knew Notts County are a very good League Two side, a League One side basically, as they are a good side, who have strengthened well.

“So we knew it would be a realistic test, and I’m delighted as from start to finish, I thought we were excellent.

“We controlled the game, we lacked a little bit of sharpness if I’m going to be ultra critical, especially in the final third, but I’m delighted and it’s always good to win as we moved the ball very well for a sticky pitch and a hot day.

“Our structure was good in terms of how we played and I was pleased.

"We probably just a lack of real sharpness in the final third that we didn’t score, as young (Harry) Cornick’s had a couple of chance in the final third.

"We had a few shots when the interplay has just not quite been there, which as we go down the weeks that will sharpen up.”

The Hatters do travel to Southern League side Bedford Town on Tuesday night, although Jones confirmed it won’t be the full first team, adding: “It will be people that need the fixture, what we won’t do is play them for the sake of it.

“We’ve got a good week to prepare for Portsmouth and those that need the minutes and the exposure will get it and then we should all be up to speed.”