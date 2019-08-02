Jones hails Luton's character in Middlesbrough draw

Luton chief Graeme Jones paid tribute to the reserves of character shown by his side as they hit back to draw 3-3 with Middlesbrough this evening.

The Hatters looked like they were going to be left disappointed as with ninie minutes remaining and trailing 3-2, they conceded a penalty after Martin Cranie tripped Hayden Coulson inside the area.

Striker Britt Assombalonga blazed wildly over from the spot though and Luton bounced back to pick up a point, thanks to striker James Collins' composed finish.

Jones said: “You realise that you have to be level headed and you have to control emotion, because if you don't no-one else will.

“Overall I'm really pleased, pleased with the character of the group, pleased with some of the quality as well first half, both technically and tactically.

“Second half I thought we had we to dig in, we lost our way a little bit and then managed to rally with the character that's in the dressing room.

“I spoke to them before the game about contribution and the subs came on and contributed, the boys that started contributed, Dan Potts can came on with a shoulder out of place.

“We managed to save the game, the penalty miss helped, but I think we should have had a penalty at the other end with Dan Potts, so some you win, some you lose.

“I think if you give everything you've got, football tends to be a fair game and that's what it was.”

The Luton chief, in his first competitive match in charge of the club, was also quick to highlight how his side had stuck together and given themselves a chance of taking something from the game.

He added: "I'm delighted with it, it's not something I take for granted either as I've worked in clubs where that hasn't been there.

"I think that strength in unity, I've preserved in the group, the players that have come in here, I've gone into detail about their characters and I think I've enhanced that.

"But you're on your own on that pitch and the boys dug in for long periods and managed to get their footballing rewards tonight."