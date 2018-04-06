Jones hails 'phenomenal' achievement as five are named in Team of the Season

Luton chief Nathan Jones hailed the ‘phenomenal’ achievement of his squad for having not one, not two, but five players selected in the EFL League Two of the Season this week.

Striker Danny Hylton along with midfielder Luke Berry, plus defenders Alan Sheehan, Jack Stacey and Dan Potts were all named in the side, making up almost half of the players chosen.

Jones felt it could have been even more too, saying: “It’s phenomenal as it's voted for by managers. Ironically, being greedy, you think we might have had a couple more as there’s been some good ones.

"You look at Marek’s (Stech) form, look at people like James Collins who have been just absolutely outstanding for all season and one of the top scorers in the league and how he plays.

"So he’s been unfortunate, but I think to have more than five would be greedy.

"That’s unprecedented to have that many, especially with the quality there is in individual players in all areas.

"So we’re very, very pleased and to have three of the back four, is a big thing."