Jones hails Town's goalscoring threat

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes his side have picked up from where they left off last season after hitting St Albans for six in their latest pre-season friendly this afternoon.

Town’s 6-3 win at Clarence Park means they have scored 16 goals in their three domestic matches, with 5-1 and 5-2 wins over Hitchin and Chesham United as well.

After Danny Hylton hit a first half hat-trick today, with Jorge Grant, James Collins and Arthur Read on the scoresheet, it also means that nine different players have netted already, with Harry Cornick, Jake Jervis, Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee and Matty Pearson up and running.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “We’re stepping up the levels and we’ve shown that in possession and going forward, we’ve carried on where we left off last year in terms of the goals and the attacking options and the play.

“Today’s been no different, we’ve scored six and it could have been a lot more especially first half, we were excellent, but one thing we have to make sure is we keep the back door shut.

“That’s (hat-trick) good for Danny, he thrives on goals and his performances have merited that.

"He scored again in midweek, so he’s cranking up the levels and he’s finding that form at the right time, but they were excellent, I thought we had some real good fluency, real good attacking options.

"We could have scored a lot more, but sometimes you’ve got to be happy with four."

The one thing that did irk Jones slightly was the manner in which his side were breached three times, as they have yet to keep a clean sheet in their warm-up fixtures.

He added: “I came here and watched these against Carlisle in the cup not long ago, the game was 4-3 and was a real entertaining game, so I knew they were going to be good opposition.

“They have a lot of lively players and can cause you problems. We’ve won the game 6-3 and I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded as I think they were avoidable, one or two were definitely avoidable.

“The last goal is not a bad goal, he made a good run, he’s onside, but I think we can defend certain things a little bit better and then if we were a little bit more clinical, we would have won by more, but that’s probably being a bit greedy.

“The mistakes and errors, lets get them out the way now. As long as we learn from them and eradicate them that’s what pre-season is for, getting back in the swing of things.

“We’re only three or four games back in the competitive spell and we’ve got good competition, the players were pleased with what we have and they’re only going to get better.”